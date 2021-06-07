Company News for Jun 7, 2021
- Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN rose 1.2% after the company reported that US regulators had authorized a lower-dose and subcutaneous version of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s CHRS shares jumped 1.8% after the company and Junshi Bio jointly disclosed that toripalimab in combination with chemo met primary endpoint as the first-line treatment of metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS surged nearly 42% after the company reported results from a study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s CGEM shares jumped 11.3% after the company disclosed Phase 1/2a interim data for its Cullinan Pearl's CLN-081 on 20 patients.
