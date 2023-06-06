Company News for Jun 6, 2023

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares rose 1.7% following news that the company’s sales for China-made electric vehicle in China surged 2.4% in May.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s ( PANW ) shares surged 4.4% following news that the stock will enter the S&P 500 Index on Jun 20.

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. ( PLNT ) climbed 3.6% following news that the stock will enter the S&P Mid-cap 400 Index on Jun 20

Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ( SAIC ) gained 1.2% after posting first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.