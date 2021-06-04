Company News for Jun 4, 2021
- Ciena Corp.'s CIEN shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
- The J. M. Smucker Co.'s SJM shares gained 1.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
- Shares of NetApp Inc. NTAP surged 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
- Shares of PVH Corp. PVH rose 1.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.
