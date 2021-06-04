Stocks

Company News for Jun 4, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Ciena Corp.'s CIEN shares jumped 7.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
  • The J. M. Smucker Co.'s SJM shares gained 1.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Shares of NetApp Inc. NTAP surged 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Shares of PVH Corp. PVH rose 1.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Free Stock Analysis Report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular