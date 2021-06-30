Company News for Jun 30, 2021
- Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC surged 7.7% after the company reported third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 17 cents.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s CERE shares jumped more than 100% after the company reported positive results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of CVL-231 in adult patients with schizophrenia.
- Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY rose 3.6% after the company announced that it will acquire Birdette for $333 million in cash and stock.
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported that its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a lab study against the Delta variant first identified in India.
Click to get this free report
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.