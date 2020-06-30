Company News for Jun 30, 2020

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA jumped 12.9% after the company announced that the phase 3 trial of Rilonacept showed statistically significant results.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA rose 12.8% after the company reported an agreement with STC Biologics for GMP manufacturing of an anti-interleukin-6-receptor monoclonal antibody used for clinical studies in COVID-19 patients.

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY soared 13.4% after the company announced agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's Make-up Brand for $200 million.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT plunged 39.7% after the FDA stated concerns about effectiveness of the company's fibrosis treatment.

