Company News for Jun 3, 2021
- At Home Group Inc.'s HOME shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.
- StoneCo Ltd.'s STNE shares gained 1.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $159 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.
- Shares of Donaldson Company Inc. DCI was up 0.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
- Shares of Etsy Inc. ETSY climbed 7.2% after the company announced that it will acquire U.K's privately held fashion marketplace Depop for $1.625 billion.
