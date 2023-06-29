Company News for Jun 29, 2023

AeroVironment Inc.’s ( AVAV ) shares climbed 4.9% after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $186 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%.

UniFirst Corp.’s ( UNF ) shares plummeted 7% after the company posted third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82.

Shares of General Mills Inc. ( GIS ) tumbled 5.2% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $5,030 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,182 million.

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. ( ROIV ) soared 11.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $27.38 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.56%.

Zacks Investment Research

