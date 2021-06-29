Stocks

Company News for Jun 29, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA surged 50.2% after the company reported positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s AVXL shares jumped 16.6% after the company reported that its ANAVEX2-73 has improved MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
  • Shares of MannKind Corporation MNKD rose 11.6% after the company reported that Medicare patients will be able to use its Afrezza and continuous glucose monitoring devices starting in July.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s KYMR shares jumped 6.3% after the company reported that its KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial.

Click to get this free report

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular