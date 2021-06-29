Company News for Jun 29, 2021
- Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA surged 50.2% after the company reported positive clinical data for its CRISPR therapy.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s AVXL shares jumped 16.6% after the company reported that its ANAVEX2-73 has improved MDS-UPDRS efficacy endpoints with significant biomarker correlation in placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of Parkinson's.
- Shares of MannKind Corporation MNKD rose 11.6% after the company reported that Medicare patients will be able to use its Afrezza and continuous glucose monitoring devices starting in July.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s KYMR shares jumped 6.3% after the company reported that its KT-474 has achieved and exceeded Phase 1 target degradation of 85% within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial.
Click to get this free report
MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.