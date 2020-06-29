Company News for Jun 29, 2020

Shares of The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 18.8% after the company reported that it has partnered with Kanye West's Yeezy brand.

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX soared 28.4% after the company reported that Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group submitted a proposal to acquire CoreLogic for $65 per share in cash.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM rose nearly 12% after the company announced it has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AXS-05 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation.

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. VXRT jumped 28.4% after the company's coronavirus vaccine was selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.