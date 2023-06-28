Company News for Jun 28, 2023

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 3.1% on the broader tech rally.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA plunged 9.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.

Snowflake Inc.’s SNOW shares advanced 4.2% after it announced an AI-technology related partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA , which gained 3.1%.

Shares of Manchester United plc MANU jumped 7.4% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $206.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.7 million.

