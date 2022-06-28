Company News for Jun 28, 2022
- Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX jumped 7.2% after the company along with its partner Pfizer Inc. PFE that its Omicron-based COVID-19 booster shot proved to provide better immune response against the variant.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s HOOD shares soared 14% after crypto exchange FTX said that it didn’t have any conversation with Robinhood on a merger or acquisition of the trading app as reports had earlier claimed.
- Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 1.3% on reports that its India conglomerate Reliance Industries is initiating talks with global lenders to raise $8 billion in a bid to buy Walgreens’ Boots drugstore chain.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s SAVE shares plummeted 8% after the airline said that it will accept the latest takeover deal offer from Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC, valued at $2.7 billion, while the all-cash offer from JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is worth $3.7 billion.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.