Stocks

Company News for Jun 28, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX jumped 7.2% after the company along with its partner Pfizer Inc. PFE that its Omicron-based COVID-19 booster shot proved to provide better immune response against the variant.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s HOOD shares soared 14% after crypto exchange FTX said that it didn’t have any conversation with Robinhood on a merger or acquisition of the trading app as reports had earlier claimed.  
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 1.3% on reports that its India conglomerate Reliance Industries is initiating talks with global lenders to raise $8 billion in a bid to buy Walgreens’ Boots drugstore chain.
  •  Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s SAVE shares plummeted 8% after the airline said that it will accept the latest takeover deal offer from Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC, valued at $2.7 billion, while the all-cash offer from JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is worth $3.7 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE JBLU SAVE WBA BNTX HOOD

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular