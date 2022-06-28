Company News for Jun 28, 2022

Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX jumped 7.2% after the company along with its partner Pfizer Inc. PFE that its Omicron-based COVID-19 booster shot proved to provide better immune response against the variant.

Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s HOOD shares soared 14% after crypto exchange FTX said that it didn’t have any conversation with Robinhood on a merger or acquisition of the trading app as reports had earlier claimed.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA rose 1.3% on reports that its India conglomerate Reliance Industries is initiating talks with global lenders to raise $8 billion in a bid to buy Walgreens’ Boots drugstore chain.

Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s SAVE shares plummeted 8% after the airline said that it will accept the latest takeover deal offer from Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC , valued at $2.7 billion, while the all-cash offer from JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is worth $3.7 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.