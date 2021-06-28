Company News for Jun 28, 2021
- Shares of Paychex, Inc. PAYX rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
- CarMax, Inc.’s KMX shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
- Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 13.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s APOG shares surged 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.
Click to get this free report
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX): Free Stock Analysis Report
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.