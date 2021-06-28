Stocks

Company News for Jun 28, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Paychex, Inc. PAYX rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • CarMax, Inc.’s KMX shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 13.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s APOG shares surged 12.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.

Click to get this free report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX): Free Stock Analysis Report

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular