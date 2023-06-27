News & Insights

Company News for Jun 27, 2023

June 27, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA dived 6.1% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE fell 3.7% after announcing that it would not continue to develop its  experimental obesity and diabetes drug.
  • Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares advanced 1.8% on rallying energy stocks.
  • Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. LCID gained 1.5% after the EV maker said it had struck a deal to provide powertrain and battery systems to luxury automaker Aston Martin.

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)

Stocks mentioned

CVX
PFE
TSLA
LCID

