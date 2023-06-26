Company News for Jun 26, 2023

CarMax Inc.’s ( KMX ) shares soared 10.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s ( GS ) shares fell 1.5% following news that the company is likely to book huge write-down for the fintech firm GreenSky, which it acquired in 2021.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX ) tumbled 2.5% following news that around 3,500 workers will strike to protest management’s ban on Pride month decorations in the United States.

Shares of GSK plc ( GSK ) climbed 4.9% after completing first legal settlement regarding allegations that its Zantac heartburn medication causes cancer.

