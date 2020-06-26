Markets

Company News for Jun 26, 2020

  • Darden Restaurants Inc.'s DRI shares climbed 5.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share of $1.24, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.66 per share.
  • Shares of Macy's Inc. M tumbled 4.1% following the company's decision to retrench 3,900 managerial jobs and incur $180 million restructuring charges.
  • Shares of Accenture plc ACN jumped 7.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.
  • McCormick & Co. Inc. MKC shares surged 3.6% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.
     

