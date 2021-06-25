Stocks

Company News for Jun 25, 2021

  • Shares of Accenture plc ACN gained 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s DRI shares jumped 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 per share.
  • Shares of GMS Inc. GMS soared 4.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc.’s MEI shares gained 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.

