Company News for Jun 25, 2020
- Dell Technologies Inc.'s DELL shares surged 8.4% following the news that the company is considering a spinoff of its stake of nearly $50 billion in VMware Inc. VMW.
- Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL slide 1.8% following news that the Department of Justice and state attorneys general are planning to investigate the company's App Store.
- Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS gained 1.2% after Softbank Group Corp. sold a large part of its more than 24% stake in the company.
- Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s CZR shares tumbled 3.2% after the company adopted universal mask policy, except eating and drinking, in all properties of the company's network.
