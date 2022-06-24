Company News for Jun 24, 2022
- Accenture plc’s ACN shares lost 0.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share.
- Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS jumped 8% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 per share.
- Valero Energy Corporation’s VLO shares plunged 7.6% as oil prices slid.
- Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL lost 2.5% after it announced that it will cut back 12% of its Newark flights.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.