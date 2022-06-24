Company News for Jun 24, 2022

Accenture plc’s ACN shares lost 0.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS jumped 8% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 per share.

Valero Energy Corporation’s VLO shares plunged 7.6% as oil prices slid.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL lost 2.5% after it announced that it will cut back 12% of its Newark flights.

