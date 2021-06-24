Company News for Jun 24, 2021
- Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO tumbled 11.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc’s GSK shares gained 2% after the company said that separate its consumer health-care business and weave a separate company for which it will get $11 billion from the new entity.
- Shares of Shake Shack Inc. SHAK advanced 2.8% after the company announced its plans of expanding its market in China by opening 10 new restaurants new territories by 2031. The company presently has 16 restaurants in China.
- Sonoco Products Company’s SON shares fell 0.7% after the company said that it will hike at least 6% price of all its paperboard tubes and cores %, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada from July 26.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.