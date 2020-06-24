Markets

Company News for Jun 24, 2020

  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.'s SPR shares plunged 13.3% after the company announced that The Boeing Co. BA asked it to produce fewer 737 MAX aeroplanes.
  • Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. EA rose 0.7% after the company declared that its fiscal first-quarter 2021 (ending June) results will be better-than its earlier expectations.
  • Shares of Translate Bio Inc. TBIO soared 47% after the company expanded its collaboration with Sanofi SNY related to mRNA vaccines to treat infectious diseases.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV shares jumped 14.3% after the FDA accepted NDA of is drug oral relugolix (120 mg) for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer.

