Company News for Jun 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

Written by Zacks Equity Research

  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) gained jumped 8.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (MEI) shares plummeted 9.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), a supplier of The Boeing Company (BA) tumbled 9.4% after the company halted production at its Kansas factory after its unionized workers voted for a strike.
  • Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) shares rose 2.2% after the company said that its shareholders have approved a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion.

