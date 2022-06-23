Company News for Jun 23, 2022

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares gained 4.7% after it announced that an updated version of its Covid-19 vaccine was generating a strong immune response against Omicron variants.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY jumped 5.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares dropped 4% as oil prices slid.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO gained 5.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 per share.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.