Company News for Jun 23, 2022

Zacks Equity Research
  • Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares gained 4.7% after it announced that an updated version of its Covid-19 vaccine was generating a strong immune response against Omicron variants.
  • Shares of Korn Ferry KFY jumped 5.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares dropped 4% as oil prices slid.
  • Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO gained 5.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 per share.

