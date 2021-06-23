Company News for Jun 23, 2021
- Shares of Korn Ferry KFY gained 9.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.
- GameStop Corp.’s GME shares jumped 10% after the company announced that it had completed a previously announced sale of 5 million shares to raise $1.126 billion.
- Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM surged 10.3% on reports that the chicken producer has roped in Centerview Partners to advice it on a potential sale and has attracted interest from some suitors, including Continental Grain Co.
- Plug Power Inc.’s PLUG shares soared 14% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 revenues of $71.96 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.13 million.
