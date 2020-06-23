Markets

Company News for Jun 23, 2020

  • American Airlines Group Inc.'s AAL shares plummeted 6.8% after the company announced that it will seek $3.5 billion in new financing to improve liquidity owing to coronavirus-led turmoil.
  • Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. TSN dropped 2.9% following news that China stopped importing poultry products from one of the plant of the company.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE soared 15.9% after the company signed a deal with NASA to promote private initiatives to the International Space Station.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s BBBY shares gained 1.3% after the company said that it added $850 million credit facility and expects to reopen most of its stores in July.
     

