Company News for Jun 22, 2021

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR plummeted 9.7% following a decline in bitcoin prices after China expanded its crackdown on the cryptocurrency mining.
  • Raven Industries, Inc.’s RAVN shares soared 49.3% after it announced that it has agreed to be bought by agricultural equipment maker CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI for $58 per share, or $2.1 billion.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN declined 2.9% as bitcoin’s price fell following China’s expansion on crackdown on bitcoin mining.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc.’s BYND shares increased 1.3% after the company announced that it would be expanding its distribution in Australia with 800 Woolworths, which now carries the flagship Beyond Burger.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

