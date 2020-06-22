Company News for Jun 22, 2020

Penn National Gaming Inc.'s PENN shares gained 1.3% after the company announced that 30 out of its 41 gaming and racing platforms have restarted operations after lockdowns.

Shares of CarMax Inc. KMX tumbled 6.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, significantly below $1.59 reported in the year-ago quarter

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN surged 7.8% after the U.S. FDA approved a 300 mg single-dose pre-filled pen for Dupixent.

Apple Inc.'s AAPL shares fell 0.6% after the company said to reclose 11 stores in states where new coronavirus cases resurfaced.

