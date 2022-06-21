Company News for Jun 21, 2022

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares gained 1.1% after announcing innovative updates to its video-conferencing software, Google Meet.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL jumped 6.4% on Friday as oil prices plunged.

American Express Company’s AXP shares rose 4.9% as the yield on the 10-year treasury note remained above 3%.

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL surged 9.7% after it rebounded from the Wednesday drop induced by interest rate hikes and made gains from the oil price dip.

