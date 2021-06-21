Company News for Jun 21, 2021

Stocks

  • Shares of Adobe, Inc. ADBE gained 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 per share.
     
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s SWBI shares soared 17.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
     
  • Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL fell 0.8% after the company revealed that a March data breach may have exposed the personal information data of customers of its Carnival, Holland America and Princess brands.
     
  • Fox Corporation’s FOXA shares gained 1.3% after the company announced that it will go for a stock repurchase program of $2 billion to a total of $4 billion.

