Company News for Jun 20, 2023

Shares of Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ) gained 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $3.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 per share.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s ( SPCE ) shares soared 16.5% after the company announced that it would start offering space flights this month.

Shares of iRobot Corporation ( IRBT ) surged 21.2% after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said that it has cleared Amazon.com, Inc.’s ( AMZN ) planned $1.7 billion acquisition of the company.

Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT ) shares declined 0.4% on the broader tech slump.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.