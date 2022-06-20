Stocks

Company News for Jun 20, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares gained 2.5% as analysts enhanced the company’s 2022 forecast, reaffirming it as the market leader in the sector.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA rose 2.6% on Friday as oil prices plunged.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group’s GS shares fell 1.8% as its pull-out from the Russian debt trade continued.
  • Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH surged 10% after it rebounded from the Wednesday drop induced by interest rate hikes and made gains from the oil price dip.





