Company News for Jun 2, 2021
- Abbott Laboratories ABT shares plunged 9.3% after the company reduced its 2021 adjusted earnings per share forecast to the range of $4.30 to $4.50 from $5 projected earlier.
- Cloudera, Inc.'s CLDR shares soared 23.9% after disclosing the deal to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.
- Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. CGC plummeted 6.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.66, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
- Shares of NIO Inc. NIO climbed 9.6% after the company announced that the delivery of its electric vehicle jumped 95% year over year to 6,711 units in May.
