Company News for Jun 19, 2020

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT jumped 12.7% after the company inked a deal with AT&T’s Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment to add popular DC Comics character podcasts to its library.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN soared more than 100% after the company reported a licensing deal with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of its ALPN-101.

Shares of Neonode Inc. NEON rose 69% after the company reported its touch sensor modules have been selected by Anhui Easpeed Technology to upgrade thousands of elevators in China with holographic button panels.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. AESE jumped 39.9% after the company reported that its HyperX esports arena in Las Vegas will reopen on June 25th.

