Company News for Jun 18, 2021
- Shares of The Kroger Co. KR gained 4.3% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.
- Lennar Corp.’s LEN shares rose 3.6% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34.
- Fisker Inc.’s FSR shares gained 3.3% after the company signed a long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna International Inc. MGA with both the companies stating that the production of Fisker’s all-electric Ocean SUV is set to start production in November 2022, at Magna’s manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s NNOX shares popped 9% after the company said that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the U.S. FDA for its multi-source Nanox.ARC 3D digital tomosynthesis system.
Click to get this free report
The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Magna International Inc. (MGA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fisker Inc. (FSR): Free Stock Analysis Report
NanoX Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.