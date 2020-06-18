Markets

Company News for Jun 18, 2020

  • Shares of Energous Corporation WATT jumped 23.5% after the company reported a partnership with Grepow Battery.
  • Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. ARMP rose 10.3% after the company announced that it has received $15 million award from the US Department of Defense for the development of bacteriophage therapy designed to treat S. Aureus bacteremia infections.
  • Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI plunged 60.8% after the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for chembio’s antibody test.
  • Shares of Miragen Therapeutics MGEN soared 34.1% after the company announced new preclinical safety and efficacy data for MRG-229 in IPF.

