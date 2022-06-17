Company News for Jun 17, 2022

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares tumbled 8.5% despite the company decided to hike prices of U.S vehicles to combat higher aluminum prices and global supply-chain disruptions.

Shares of Revlon Inc. REV plunged 13.3% after the company has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH shares plummeted 11.5% on concerns of a near-term global economic recession.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL tanked 4% as the yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note remained elevated at above 3%.

