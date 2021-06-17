Company News for Jun 17, 2021
- Shares of General Motors Co. GM rose 1.6% after the company announced that it is going to increase spending to $35 billion through 2025, on electric and autonomous vehicles.
- Citigroup Inc.’s C shares dipped 3.2% following news reports that the company warned of rising costs and fall in revenue in second-quarter 2021.
- Roblox Corp.’s RBLX shares lost 8% after the company said that its daily active users in May were 43 million, down from 43.3 million reported in April.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares gained nearly 1% after the company said that it has committed $300 million for developing 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit in Puget Sound in Washington, Arlington in Virginia, and Nashville.
Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Roblox Corporation (RBLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.