Company News for Jun 17, 2020

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY jumped 15.7% after the company announced the FDA has approved its new rapid-acting insulin Lyumjev.

Shares of WW International, Inc. WW jumped 18.9% after the company announced that as of June 6 it had total 4.9 million subscribers, up 7% from the year before.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR soared more than 100% after the company reported that it has received a multi-unit process burner order from ExxonMobil.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. CVU rose 24.4% after the company reported that it has received $43.1 million in new firm orders from Northrop Grumman for E-2D advanced Hawkeye wing kits.

