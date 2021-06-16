Company News for Jun 16, 2021
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA rose 0.6% following news that the U.S. and the European Union settled a long-standing dispute involving aircraft subsidies to Boeing and Airbus.
- MicroStrategy Inc.’s MSTR shares popped 5.4% after the company stated it is planning to sell up to $1 billion worth of its shares and it will use the proceeds to buy additional Bitcoin.
- Ocugen, Inc.’s OCGN shares gained 2.1% after the company said that it had struck a deal with Jubilant HollisterStier for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, namely, Covaxin, in the United States.
- Ford Motor Co. F shares rose 0.9% after the company stated that it has started shipping the new Bronco SUVs from its Michigan assembly plant.
