Company News for Jun 16, 2021

  • Shares of The Boeing Co. BA rose 0.6% following news that the U.S. and the European Union settled a long-standing dispute involving aircraft subsidies to Boeing and Airbus.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.’s MSTR shares popped 5.4% after the company stated it is planning to sell up to $1 billion worth of its shares and it will use the proceeds to buy additional Bitcoin.
  • Ocugen, Inc.’s OCGN shares gained 2.1% after the company said that it had struck a deal with Jubilant HollisterStier for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, namely, Covaxin, in the United States.
  • Ford Motor Co. F shares rose 0.9% after the company stated that it has started shipping the new Bronco SUVs from its Michigan assembly plant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

