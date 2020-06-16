Company News for Jun 16, 2020
- Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS plunged 8.9% after the company reported first quarter 2020 earnings of 38 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.
- Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MNTA jumped 14.8% after the company reported topline data from interim analysis of Phase 2 Vivacity-MG study.
- Shares of CAI International, Inc. CAI dropped 5.3% after the company reported termination of strategic process and initiation of regular dividends.
- Shares of Cardtronics plc CATM soared 12.9% after the company reported that comparable store sales in the United States are approaching prior-year levels in early June.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.