Company News for Jun 15, 2022

Oracle Corp.’s ORCL shares surged 10.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.

Shares of FedEx Corp. FDX climbed 14.4% after the company said to raise quarterly dividend rate by 53% to $1.15 per share.

Continental Resources Inc. CLR shares jumped 15.1% after its founder Harold Hamm offered an all-cash buyout of the company valuing the entity at around $25.41 billion.

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN fell 0.8% after the company announced to retrench 18% of its total workforce.

