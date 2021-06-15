Company News for Jun 15, 2021
- Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE fell 18.8% after the company announced that its CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez have resigned.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s PHG shares fell nearly 4% after the company stated it is recalling some of its Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, and mechanical ventilator devices due to potential toxicity risks arising out of a type of foam used in the devices.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s AVXL shares rose 35.4% after the company said that its ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 were featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets medical journal.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A shares rose 2.1% following news reports that the company is considering a sale of its shale assets in Texas and the sale could be worth as much as $10 billion.
