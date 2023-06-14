Company News for Jun 14, 2023

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose 2.5%, with reports emerging that it was in talks with Arm, a wing of Japan-based Softbank, to be an anchor investor in its IPO.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 3.6% as its rival and direct competitor NVIDIA Corporation NVDA breached the $1 trillion mark.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s NXPI shares jumped 4.3% on the semiconductor rally.

Shares of Visa Inc. V were down 1.2% amid reports that lawmakers were planning to propose a legislation that would give merchants the power to process many credit cards over different networks.

