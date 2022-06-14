Company News for Jun 14, 2022

Salesforce Inc.’s CRM shares tumbled 7% on concerns of higher-than-expected interest rate hike by the Fed in June FOMC.

Shares of American Express Co. AXP tanked 5.3% on concerns of a near-term global economic recession.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH shares plummeted 12.2% following the global resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL slid 9.5% on concerns of a near-term global economic recession.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.