Company News for Jun 14, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research
Published
  • Salesforce Inc.’s CRM shares tumbled 7% on concerns of higher-than-expected interest rate hike by the Fed in June FOMC.
  • Shares of American Express Co. AXP tanked 5.3% on concerns of a near-term global economic recession.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH shares plummeted  12.2% following the global resurgence of COVID-19 cases.  
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL slid 9.5% on concerns of a near-term global economic recession.
     

