Company News for Jun 14, 2021

  • Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX fell nearly 11% after the company stated that it is going to stop developing an experimental drug after it was found unlikely to be effective against AAT Deficiency disease.
  • Royal Caribbean Group’s RCL shares fell 0.6% after the company stated that two passengers aboard its Celebrity Millennium Cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.’s AAL shares rose 0.3% after the company said that it is going to invest $25 million into Vertical Aerospace, a flying taxi startup company.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s PTGX shares rose 17.1% after the company announced updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide for polycythemia vera, which is a type of blood cancer, at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

