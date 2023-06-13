Company News for Jun 13, 2023

Shares of BP p.l.c. BP fell 2% as energy prices declined.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose 1.6% as the market continued to observe a tech rally.

Nasdaq, Inc.’s NDAQ shares plunged 11.8% after the exchange said it would buy software firm Adenza in a $10.5 billion deal.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO jumped 6.3% after it was reported that the chipmaking giant would secure EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of VMware, Inc. VMW

