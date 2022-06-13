Company News for Jun 13, 2022

DocuSign Inc.’s DOCU shares plunged 24.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc. COGT soared 58.7% after the company announced positive initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial.

The Boeing Co.’s BA shares tumbled 5% on concerns of a near-term global recession.

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX plummeted 18.5% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.72, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.57.

