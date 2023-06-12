News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Jun 12, 2023

June 12, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation MRO fell 1.7% as energy prices declined.
  • Shares of Target Corporation TGT fell 3.3%, continuing the downward spiral since the Pride controversy when the company’s initial announcement and later rollback of a LGBTQ-focused product line irked both conservatives and liberals.
  • Adobe Inc.’s ADBE shares gained 3.4% after it was reported that the Photoshop software-maker was benefiting from the AI boom.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP slid 1.2%, with utility stocks tanking.

