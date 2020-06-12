Company News for Jun 12, 2020
- Grubhub Inc.'s GRUB shares surged 4.6% following news that Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway will acquire the company for a consideration of $7.3 billion.
- Shares of ONEOK Inc. OKE plunged 15.8% after a public offering of 26 million shares or 6.3% of common stock.
- Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. TSN tumbled 7.3% after the Department of Justice starts an antitrust probe regarding the alleged price-fixing scheme by some of its employees.
- Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN shares tanked 3.4% following news that the European Union is likely to file lawsuit against the company related to its treatment of third-party sellers.
