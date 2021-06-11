Company News for Jun 11, 2021
- Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 14% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s XIN shares surged 14% after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
- Shares of Verona Pharma plc VRNA jumped 13.2% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China with Nuance Pharma.
- Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 2.2% after a news highlighted that the United States would pay the drugmaker about $3.5 billion for 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, to donate to the 100 lowest income countries.
