Company News for Jun 11, 2021

  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 14% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.’s XIN shares surged 14% after the company highlighted completion of five newly constructed properties.
  • Shares of Verona Pharma plc VRNA jumped 13.2% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China with Nuance Pharma.
  • Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 2.2% after a news highlighted that the United States would pay the drugmaker about $3.5 billion for 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, to donate to the 100 lowest income countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

