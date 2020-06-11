Company News for Jun 11, 2020

Eli Lilly and Co.'s LLY shares gained 1.3% after the company said it could have a drug for the treatment of COVID-19, depending on the result of the two antibody therapies it is testing.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT plummeted 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. SBUX tanked 4.1% after the company warned that its revenue will tumble by around $3 to $3.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Taubman Centers Inc.'s TCO shares plunged 20.1% after its $3.6 billion merger deal with Simon Property Group Inc. SPG fell apart.



